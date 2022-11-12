Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 9,763 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,763 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 56,307 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 308,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,803,000 after acquiring an additional 16,868 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 18.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CMS opened at $58.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.25. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.42.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.