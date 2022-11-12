Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,922 at Morgan Stanley

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,860 ($32.93) to GBX 2,922 ($33.64) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($34.54) to GBX 2,900 ($33.39) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.00) to GBX 2,761 ($31.79) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. ING Group upgraded Shell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($35.69) to GBX 3,200 ($36.85) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,127.13.
Shell Price Performance
NYSE SHEL opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.75 and its 200 day moving average is $53.49. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67.
Shell Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $2,870,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $766,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Shell
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shell (SHEL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.