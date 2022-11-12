Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,922 at Morgan Stanley

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,860 ($32.93) to GBX 2,922 ($33.64) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($34.54) to GBX 2,900 ($33.39) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.00) to GBX 2,761 ($31.79) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. ING Group upgraded Shell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($35.69) to GBX 3,200 ($36.85) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,127.13.

NYSE SHEL opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.75 and its 200 day moving average is $53.49. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $2,870,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $766,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

