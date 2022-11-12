Shiba Inu Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.34 Billion (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. Shiba Inu has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and approximately $294.73 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shiba Inu token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shiba Inu has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.

Shiba Inu Token Profile

Shiba Inu launched on August 2nd, 2020. Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 tokens. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shiba Inu is shibatoken.com. The official message board for Shiba Inu is medium.com/@allhailtheshiba/all-hail-the-shiba-an-experiment-in-decentralization-87e3792e92f2. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy.

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIB is an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building. SHIB token is the project first token and allows users to hold Billions or even Trillions of them. SHIBA INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that claims that 1/2 the tokens have been sent to Vitalik Buterin and the other half were locked to a Uniswap pool and the keys burned.”

