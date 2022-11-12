Short Interest in 888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Expands By 205.3%

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,985,500 shares, an increase of 205.3% from the October 15th total of 978,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,865.9 days.

888 Price Performance

Shares of EIHDF remained flat at $1.10 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76. 888 has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $5.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on 888 from GBX 296 ($3.41) to GBX 230 ($2.65) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on 888 from GBX 230 ($2.65) to GBX 195 ($2.25) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

