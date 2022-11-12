Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Grows By 210.8%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a growth of 210.8% from the October 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGNC Investment stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 858,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,057,000.

AGNCN opened at $24.31 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

