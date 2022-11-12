Short Interest in Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Declines By 49.8%

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the October 15th total of 209,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
ARDS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. 47,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $4.34.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aridis Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.