Short Interest in Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Declines By 49.8%

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the October 15th total of 209,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ARDS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. 47,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $4.34.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 2,757.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 577,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 557,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

