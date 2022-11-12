Short Interest in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Drops By 32.1%

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the October 15th total of 151,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Artesian Resources

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $193,425.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,201.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $270,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $193,425.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,201.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,854 shares of company stock worth $859,388. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARTNA traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.58. 35,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Artesian Resources has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $60.35.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 11th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.33%.

About Artesian Resources

(Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.