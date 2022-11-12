Short Interest in Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Grows By 87.5%

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the October 15th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Macquarie cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Stock Performance
ANZBY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.60. 42,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,665. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $21.28.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Increases Dividend
About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.
