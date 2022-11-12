Short Interest in Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Grows By 87.5%

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the October 15th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Australia and New Zealand Banking Group alerts:

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Stock Performance

ANZBY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.60. 42,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,665. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $21.28.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Increases Dividend

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.4672 dividend. This is an increase from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

(Get Rating)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.