Short Interest in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Declines By 28.0%

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 451,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackbaud

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the second quarter worth $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Blackbaud by 51.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 51.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Blackbaud by 20.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Blackbaud Price Performance

Blackbaud Company Profile

BLKB traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.43. 255,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,606. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.85, a P/E/G ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.10. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $85.18.

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.