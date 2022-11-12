Short Interest in CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ) Grows By 120.0%

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CENAQ Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CENQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. CENAQ Energy has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $10.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENQ. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in CENAQ Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

About CENAQ Energy

CENAQ Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry in North America.

