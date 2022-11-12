Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Drops By 70.1%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the October 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CHS Stock Performance

Shares of CHSCM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,068. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.40. CHS has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $28.27.

CHS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.52%.

Institutional Trading of CHS

CHS Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCM Get Rating ) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

