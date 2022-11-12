Short Interest in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR) Drops By 57.9%

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the October 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Stock Performance

Clean Earth Acquisitions stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.14. 19,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,852. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16.

Institutional Trading of Clean Earth Acquisitions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLINR. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Earth Acquisitions by 106.9% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,240,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 640,840 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in Clean Earth Acquisitions by 39.8% in the third quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 1,337,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 380,547 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000.

