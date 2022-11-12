Short Interest in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Increases By 616.1%

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,300 shares, an increase of 616.1% from the October 15th total of 32,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Context Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CNTX opened at $1.23 on Friday. Context Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67.
Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Context Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Context Therapeutics
Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.
