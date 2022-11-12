Short Interest in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Increases By 616.1%

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,300 shares, an increase of 616.1% from the October 15th total of 32,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Context Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTX opened at $1.23 on Friday. Context Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67.

Get Context Therapeutics alerts:

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Context Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

About Context Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTX. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 317,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 142,762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Context Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Context Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.