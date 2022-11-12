Short Interest in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) Expands By 545.5%

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 545.5% from the October 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

DHB Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

DHBC stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. DHB Capital has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83.

Get DHB Capital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHB Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHBC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHB Capital by 25.4% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 241,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 48,890 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the third quarter valued at $197,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of DHB Capital by 9.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in DHB Capital by 33.0% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,021,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 253,608 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DHB Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHB Capital Company Profile

DHB Capital Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DHB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.