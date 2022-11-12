Short Interest in Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Grows By 300.0%

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Elemental Altus Royalties Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:ELEMF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.96. 2,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,475. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96. Elemental Altus Royalties has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $1.44.

About Elemental Altus Royalties

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the evaluation and acquisition of royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Canada, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

