Short Interest in Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Decreases By 27.0%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,875,200 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the October 15th total of 10,782,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,575.0 days.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of THQQF opened at $4.95 on Friday. Embracer Group AB has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88.

Get Embracer Group AB (publ) alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on THQQF. Barclays decreased their price objective on Embracer Group AB (publ) from €77.00 ($77.00) to €72.00 ($72.00) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and Borderlands, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.