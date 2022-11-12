Short Interest in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Increases By 142.2%

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,500,000 shares, a growth of 142.2% from the October 15th total of 31,580,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,186,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,415 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,777,785,000 after buying an additional 5,598,127 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,260,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,102,609,000 after buying an additional 733,921 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after buying an additional 13,386,638 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $41.82. 7,642,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,261. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.99.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

