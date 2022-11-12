Short Interest in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN) Drops By 26.3%

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the October 15th total of 21,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ExcelFin Acquisition Stock Performance

ExcelFin Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. ExcelFin Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExcelFin Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $496,000. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ExcelFin Acquisition

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

