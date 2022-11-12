Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Decreases By 98.7%

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the October 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

LEGR traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $34.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,194. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1 year low of $29.54 and a 1 year high of $45.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average is $34.16.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period.

