Short Interest in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Rises By 170.2%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, an increase of 170.2% from the October 15th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 31,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.39. The company had a trading volume of 548,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,888. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.41. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $57.17.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $0.116 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

