Short Interest in FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Expands By 66.7%

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

FirstGroup Price Performance

FGROY remained flat at $1.14 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. FirstGroup has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 149 ($1.72) to GBX 129 ($1.49) in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 165 ($1.90) to GBX 160 ($1.84) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.84) to GBX 130 ($1.50) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

Further Reading

