Short Interest in Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Rises By 144.4%

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Panmure Gordon cut shares of Halfords Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

Halfords Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HLFDY remained flat at $4.89 on Friday. 90 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98. Halfords Group has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

Further Reading

