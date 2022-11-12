Short Interest in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Expands By 1,100.0%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $24.09.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th.

