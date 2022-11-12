Short Interest in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Rises By 348.0%

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, an increase of 348.0% from the October 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Trading Up 1.6 %
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.17. 86,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,090. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $12.48.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0361 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
