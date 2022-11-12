Short Interest in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Rises By 348.0%

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, an increase of 348.0% from the October 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Trading Up 1.6 %

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.17. 86,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,090. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $12.48.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0361 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VKI. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 4.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 188,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 184.7% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 364,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 236,502 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 16.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

