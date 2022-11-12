Short Interest in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Rises By 266.7%

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the October 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DWAS traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.50. The company had a trading volume of 40,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,834. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.01 and its 200 day moving average is $74.44. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $99.13.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

