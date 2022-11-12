Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Rises By 537.5%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 537.5% from the October 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSCI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.13. 624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,196. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.26 and its 200-day moving average is $85.83. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $76.90 and a twelve month high of $104.14.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 45.6% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

