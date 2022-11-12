Short Interest in Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Rises By 442.3%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,900 shares, a growth of 442.3% from the October 15th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Japan Tobacco Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of JAPAY stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.40. Japan Tobacco has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Japan Tobacco had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 15.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Japan Tobacco will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands.

