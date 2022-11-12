Short Interest in Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Rises By 262.6%

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 262.6% from the October 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMTUY. Citigroup lowered Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Komatsu Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KMTUY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.04. 53,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,663. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. Komatsu has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.51.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, and bulldozers, motor graders, dump truck, rope and hybrid shovels, electric wheel loaders, continuous miners, and jumbo drills; The company also provides forestry equipment, including harvesters, forwarders, feller bunchers, excavators, mini excavators, and forklifts; demolition, waste, and recycling equipment, such as mobile crushers, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mini shovels; and tunnel-boring machines, pipe layers, towing tractors, and engines.

