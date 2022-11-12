Short Interest in Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Increases By 683.3%

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 683.3% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 776,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Mass Megawatts Wind Power Stock Performance
Shares of MMMW stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. 20,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,329. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.06.
About Mass Megawatts Wind Power
