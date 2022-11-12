Short Interest in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Decreases By 23.9%

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the October 15th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Mayville Engineering news, CEO Jagadeesh A. Reddy purchased 13,454 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.69 per share, with a total value of $116,915.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,493.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 239.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MEC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Shares of MEC traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 116,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mayville Engineering has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $215.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 0.52.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

