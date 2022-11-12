Short Interest in Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) Rises By 310.0%

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 310.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Midatech Pharma Price Performance

Shares of MTP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. Midatech Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Institutional Trading of Midatech Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Midatech Pharma stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Midatech Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Midatech Pharma Company Profile

Midatech Pharma plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the research and development of medicines in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTD219, a long-acting formulation of tacrolimus used to lower the risk of organ transplant rejection.

Featured Stories

