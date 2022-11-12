Short Interest in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Rises By 37.2%

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 370,300 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the October 15th total of 269,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TIGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $29.05 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Millicom International Cellular has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.56.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Millicom International Cellular Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ TIGO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,166. Millicom International Cellular has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIGO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter worth approximately $992,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 108.9% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 19.6% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 650,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,408,000 after buying an additional 106,829 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Millicom International Cellular

(Get Rating)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.