Short Interest in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Decreases By 28.1%

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,700 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the October 15th total of 320,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

National Research Stock Down 2.6 %

National Research stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.33. 38,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,610. National Research has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get National Research alerts:

National Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. National Research’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Research

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 795 shares of National Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $32,269.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,660,844 shares in the company, valued at $189,183,657.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,555 shares of company stock valued at $9,814,070. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Research by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Research by 0.4% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 731,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Research by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,315,000 after purchasing an additional 18,237 shares during the period. Touchstone Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of National Research by 0.5% in the third quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 285,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of National Research by 8.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 22,023 shares during the period. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.