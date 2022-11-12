Short Interest in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPW) Increases By 240.0%

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PowerUp Acquisition Trading Down 19.7 %

NASDAQ PWUPW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.06. 2,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,179. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.10. PowerUp Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.63.

Institutional Trading of PowerUp Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 938,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 570,000 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,398,000.

PowerUp Acquisition Company Profile

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

