Short Interest in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Expands By 183.2%

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 183.2% from the October 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQRR traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.80. 106,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,788. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $56.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.07.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 1,546.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

