Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Grows By 55.0%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:UCYB traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $26.45. The stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average is $29.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.23% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

