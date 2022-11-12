Short Interest in Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Drops By 28.3%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,669,500 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the October 15th total of 2,328,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 112.8 days.

Recruit Stock Up 12.8 %

OTCMKTS:RCRRF traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.49. 5,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,843. The firm has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Recruit has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.66.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Recruit had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Recruit will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

