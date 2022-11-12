Short Interest in Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELIW) Drops By 26.3%

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELIW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the October 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Reliance Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of Reliance Global Group stock remained flat at $0.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21. Reliance Global Group has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $3.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Global Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reliance Global Group stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELIW – Get Rating) by 217.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,526 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Global Group were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

