Short Interest in Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF) Rises By 41.9%

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,940,300 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the October 15th total of 3,480,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Shanghai Junshi Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHJBF remained flat at 5.60 during trading hours on Friday. Shanghai Junshi Biosciences has a 12 month low of 5.60 and a 12 month high of 5.60.

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Company Profile

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs in the therapeutic areas of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune, neurologic, and infectious diseases in the People's Republic of China. The company offers JS001, a recombinant humanized anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody under the trade name of TUOYI for the indication of melanoma, mucosal melanoma, soft tissue sarcoma, nasopharyngeal carcinoma, urothelial carcinoma, non-small cell lung carcinoma, triple negative breast carcinoma, esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, and hepatocellular carcinoma.

