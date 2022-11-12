Short Interest in Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Decreases By 98.0%

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the October 15th total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLVTF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. 39,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,391. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23. Silver Tiger Metals has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.61.

About Silver Tiger Metals

Silver Tiger Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the mineral exploration activities of gold and silver. It operates in El Tigre property located in Sonora State, Mexico. The company was founded on June 14, 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

