Short Interest in Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Decreases By 98.0%

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the October 15th total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Silver Tiger Metals Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SLVTF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. 39,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,391. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23. Silver Tiger Metals has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.61.
About Silver Tiger Metals
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silver Tiger Metals (SLVTF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Tiger Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Tiger Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.