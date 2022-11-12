Short Interest in Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Grows By 1,408.3%

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a growth of 1,408.3% from the October 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Sinopharm Group Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of SHTDY stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Sinopharm Group has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $12.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04.
Sinopharm Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sinopharm Group (SHTDY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.