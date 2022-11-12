Short Interest in Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Grows By 1,408.3%

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a growth of 1,408.3% from the October 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sinopharm Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SHTDY stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Sinopharm Group has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $12.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04.

Get Sinopharm Group alerts:

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.