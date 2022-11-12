Short Interest in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Drops By 60.5%

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the October 15th total of 335,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 213,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sio Gene Therapies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 79.7% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 392,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 174,185 shares in the last quarter.

Sio Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of SIOX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. 126,521 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33. Sio Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.01.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:SIOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. It has a license agreement with Oxford BioMedica (UK) Ltd. to develop and commercialize AXO-Lenti-PD and related gene therapy products; and The University of Massachusetts Medical School to develop and commercialize gene therapy product candidates, including AXO-AAV-GM1 and AXO-AAV-GM.

