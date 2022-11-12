Short Interest in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Rises By 53.3%

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the October 15th total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Socket Mobile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Socket Mobile stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Socket Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Socket Mobile Stock Performance

About Socket Mobile

NASDAQ SCKT traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.97. 40,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 0.79. Socket Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $6.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78.

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

