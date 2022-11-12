Short Interest in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Grows By 942.9%

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 942.9% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 708,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SNOA opened at $2.04 on Friday. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 37.71% and a negative return on equity of 49.64%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNOA Get Rating ) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.44% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a HOCl-based topical prescription product indicated to promote efficient healing through the management of new and old scars; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

