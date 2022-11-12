Short Interest in Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Increases By 37.2%

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the October 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMYY traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.13. 46,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,003. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $13.78.
About Sumitomo Metal Mining
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumitomo Metal Mining (SMMYY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.