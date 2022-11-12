Short Interest in Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Increases By 37.2%

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the October 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMYY traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.13. 46,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,003. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $13.78.

About Sumitomo Metal Mining

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and others; battery materials, such as nickel hydroxides, lithium nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxides, and lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide; and crystal materials, including lithium tantalates/lithium niobates, optical isolators, faraday rotators, and substitute gallium gadolinium garnet.

