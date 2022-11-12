Short Interest in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH) Expands By 1,188.9%

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 1,188.9% from the October 15th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Summit Healthcare Acquisition Stock Performance
SMIH stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. Summit Healthcare Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.30.
Summit Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter.
Summit Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile
Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
