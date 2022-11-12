Short Interest in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH) Expands By 1,188.9%

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 1,188.9% from the October 15th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Stock Performance

SMIH stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. Summit Healthcare Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,868,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 215,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 25,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Summit Healthcare Acquisition by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 204,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 54,684 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

