Short Interest in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Increases By 285.9%

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a growth of 285.9% from the October 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THQ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,492,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 109,496 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,991,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $948,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $913,000.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THQ traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.32. The company had a trading volume of 102,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,792. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.94.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

