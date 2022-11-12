Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Expands By 48.3%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,200 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the October 15th total of 135,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.7 days.

Temenos Stock Up 8.5 %

OTCMKTS TMNSF opened at $69.45 on Friday. Temenos has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.81.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

