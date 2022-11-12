Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Expands By 48.3%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,200 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the October 15th total of 135,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.7 days.
Temenos Stock Up 8.5 %
OTCMKTS TMNSF opened at $69.45 on Friday. Temenos has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.81.
About Temenos
