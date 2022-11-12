Short Interest in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Drops By 22.0%

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the October 15th total of 4,720,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,601,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,882 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,152,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,180 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,474,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,260,000 after acquiring an additional 683,274 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 3,518.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,455,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,382,000 after acquiring an additional 103,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

TS stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,811,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,663. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $34.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

