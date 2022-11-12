Short Interest in Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Declines By 91.1%

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the October 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Toto Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TOTDY opened at $31.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.12. Toto has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $49.82.
About Toto
